Lone Oak Baptist Church to hold Golf Scramble on April 22nd
On Saturday, April 22nd, 2017, the Lone Oak Baptist Church will host a Golf Scramble at the Eastland Green Golf Course. Tee time is 1:00pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sissy Jones
|Tue
|Sad situation
|1
|Burglary & auto theft Cheryl Shipman
|Tue
|Trash man
|10
|snitches
|Feb 18
|Bored
|4
|Who's hiring
|Feb 17
|cfa man
|2
|Looking for a good woman
|Feb 14
|Sexywoman
|3
|School Board considers in-house suspension center (Jan '09)
|Feb 13
|Mark Goodheart
|2
|Jimmy Trodglen
|Feb 10
|dd
|4
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC