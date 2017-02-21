LEAP's Capital Campaign receives $5,0...

LEAP's Capital Campaign receives $5,000 Investment from Waste Industries

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Clarksville Online

Waste Industries donated $5,000 to support youth and individuals seeking to attain emotional wellness and economic independence as a part of LEAP ORG's Youth Program. Thane Harrison, Waste Industries General Manager supports his company's Full Circle Project, a Clarksville-based charitable effort allowing its customers to enroll in e-billing to choose where the companies charitable giving should be directed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sissy Jones Tue Sad situation 1
Burglary & auto theft Cheryl Shipman Tue Trash man 10
snitches Feb 18 Bored 4
Who's hiring Feb 17 cfa man 2
Looking for a good woman Feb 14 Sexywoman 3
News School Board considers in-house suspension center (Jan '09) Feb 13 Mark Goodheart 2
Jimmy Trodglen Feb 10 dd 4
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,081,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC