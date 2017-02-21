LEAP's Capital Campaign receives $5,000 Investment from Waste Industries
Waste Industries donated $5,000 to support youth and individuals seeking to attain emotional wellness and economic independence as a part of LEAP ORG's Youth Program. Thane Harrison, Waste Industries General Manager supports his company's Full Circle Project, a Clarksville-based charitable effort allowing its customers to enroll in e-billing to choose where the companies charitable giving should be directed.
