Lawmakers OK New Board Appointments at 6 Public Universities

The House and Senate have approved Gov. Bill Haslam's nominations for new boards for six public universities. The new boards are part of the Republican governor's initiative to spin six four-year public universities out of the Tennessee Board of Regents system.

