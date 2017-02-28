Investigators hope billboards will help solve mana s 2010 murder
Beginning this week, billboards across Clarksville will feature a photo of a man whose skeletal remains were found in 2010. Investigators don't know a lot about Steven Davies, besides he once served in the Navy, kept to himself and didn't have family in Tennessee.
