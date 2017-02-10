Hankook Shares Its Financials -- and a New Tire -- with Its Customers

Key distributors and dealers of Hankook-branded tires were on-hand at the company's annual Partner's Day in Los Cabos, Mexico, to hear about the company's progress toward its self-imposed goal of being the industry's fifth largest tire company by 2020. Shawn Denlein, senior vice president of sales for Hankook Tire America Corp. said Hankook's parent company had total sales in 2016 of $5.708 billion, up from $5.681 billion in 2015 but not at the 2014 level of $6.018 billion.

