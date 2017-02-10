Hankook Shares Its Financials -- and ...

Hankook Shares Its Financials -- and a New Tire -- with Its Customers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Modern Tire Dealer

Key distributors and dealers of Hankook-branded tires were on-hand at the company's annual Partner's Day in Los Cabos, Mexico, to hear about the company's progress toward its self-imposed goal of being the industry's fifth largest tire company by 2020. Shawn Denlein, senior vice president of sales for Hankook Tire America Corp. said Hankook's parent company had total sales in 2016 of $5.708 billion, up from $5.681 billion in 2015 but not at the 2014 level of $6.018 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Modern Tire Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Trodglen Fri dd 4
Adult theaters? (Nov '12) Fri Nottybuddy 6
News NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - Homi... (Apr '08) Feb 9 QTMXMOM 38
Privacy Fence (Aug '12) Feb 8 Frogger 2
Hankook Feb 8 job seeker 1
Looking for a good woman Feb 8 82nd AA 1
The Birchwood nasties? (Sep '13) Feb 8 Funny 2
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,617 • Total comments across all topics: 278,779,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC