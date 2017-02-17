Former Church Treasurer Indicted In T...

Former Church Treasurer Indicted In TBI Theft Investigation

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained an indictment for a Clarksville woman accused of stealing approximately half a million dollars from the church for which she worked.

