Fly on the Wall 1458

Fly on the Wall 1458

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Memphis Flyer

He may be a laughing stock who lost his seat in the state Senate, but, Fly on the Wall is sad to report, we haven't heard the last of Stacey Campfield. "I expect a whole bunch of executive orders reversing things Obama did," Campfield prophetically told the Tampa Bay Times .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
explosions 4 hr jason 2
Check this out! Wed Cold as Ice 1
Rewind station ruined Wed What name would y... 1
big building being built Tue Stump 2
Burglary & auto theft Cheryl Shipman Jan 31 Trash man 8
Contractors Jan 31 Terry underwood 1
Agero Jan 29 Jason 1
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Fort Hood
  5. Gunman
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,741 • Total comments across all topics: 278,515,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC