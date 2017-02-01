Fly on the Wall 1458
He may be a laughing stock who lost his seat in the state Senate, but, Fly on the Wall is sad to report, we haven't heard the last of Stacey Campfield. "I expect a whole bunch of executive orders reversing things Obama did," Campfield prophetically told the Tampa Bay Times .
