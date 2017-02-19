DUI Memorial Sign Program Legislation Advances
House Bill 21, sponsored by Tennessee State Representative Joe Pitts was successful in passing the Transportation Full Committee and now moves on to the Finance sub-Committee. This legislation is known as the Shadow "Shada" Brooke Lowe bill.
