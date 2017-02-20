Customs House Museum becomes Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certified
The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is the first organization of 2017 to celebrate their Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification. Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, City of Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan, Chamber of Commerce Director Melinda Shepard, several CMC Green Certification Steering Committee Members and several Museum Board Members attended their green ribbon cutting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burglary & auto theft Cheryl Shipman
|3 hr
|Trash man
|10
|snitches
|Sat
|Bored
|4
|Who's hiring
|Feb 17
|cfa man
|2
|Looking for a good woman
|Feb 14
|Sexywoman
|3
|School Board considers in-house suspension center (Jan '09)
|Feb 13
|Mark Goodheart
|2
|Jimmy Trodglen
|Feb 10
|dd
|4
|Adult theaters? (Nov '12)
|Feb 10
|Nottybuddy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC