Customs House Museum becomes Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certified

The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is the first organization of 2017 to celebrate their Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification. Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, City of Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan, Chamber of Commerce Director Melinda Shepard, several CMC Green Certification Steering Committee Members and several Museum Board Members attended their green ribbon cutting.

Clarksville, TN

Comments made yesterday: 26,301 • Total comments across all topics: 279,040,561

