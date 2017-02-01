Customs House Museum and Cultural Center Lights Up with Stained Glass
The Crouch Gallery of the Customs House has been transformed into a serene chapel of art. Utility & Beauty centers on the artistic craftsmanship of the Emmanuel Glass Studio.
