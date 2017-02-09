Cumberland Arts Centre Dinner Theatre to present comedy "Red Velvet Cake War" in February

Make your reservations now for the upcoming production of "Red Velvet Cake War" at the Cumberland Arts Centre Dinner Theatre scheduled for February 17th, 18th, 24th and 25th. This hilarious comedy by the writing team of Jones, Hope, Wooten is one of several shows by the playwrights that have been produced at the Cumberland Arts Center and have become a favorite of the Clarksville audiences.

