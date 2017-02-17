Clarksville's Martin Luther King Jr. ...

Clarksville's Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway improvement projects

Friday Feb 17

With several intersection improvement projects under way, travel is tough on the southernmost route connecting Interstate 24 at Exit 11 with downtown Clarksville. City of Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan urges patience and caution, especially on this route that includes roads with several names and numbers: State Route 76/Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, U.S. Highway 41A Bypass and State Route 112.

Clarksville, TN

