Clarksville's Dining with the Stars announces Former U.S. Attorney...
Judge Alberto Gonzalez, former U.S. Attorney General, will be the keynote speaker at the 4th annual Dining with the Stars Gala on March 4th, 2017 at 6:00pm at the Riverview Inn. Presently Judge Gonzales is a member of the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions and he serves on the board of directors for the United Way of Metropolitan Nashville and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Privacy Fence (Aug '12)
|18 hr
|Frogger
|2
|Hankook
|18 hr
|job seeker
|1
|Looking for a good woman
|20 hr
|82nd AA
|1
|Rewind station ruined
|Wed
|Inside
|4
|Randy Robey
|Wed
|Looking for him
|1
|Who's hiring
|Wed
|Need to know
|1
|big building being built
|Feb 5
|BrainTurd
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC