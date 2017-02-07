Clarksville's Dining with the Stars a...

Clarksville's Dining with the Stars announces Former U.S. Attorney...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Clarksville Online

Judge Alberto Gonzalez, former U.S. Attorney General, will be the keynote speaker at the 4th annual Dining with the Stars Gala on March 4th, 2017 at 6:00pm at the Riverview Inn. Presently Judge Gonzales is a member of the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions and he serves on the board of directors for the United Way of Metropolitan Nashville and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Privacy Fence (Aug '12) 18 hr Frogger 2
Hankook 18 hr job seeker 1
Looking for a good woman 20 hr 82nd AA 1
Rewind station ruined Wed Inside 4
Randy Robey Wed Looking for him 1
Who's hiring Wed Need to know 1
big building being built Feb 5 BrainTurd 3
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,760 • Total comments across all topics: 278,700,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC