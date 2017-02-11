Clarksville's Customs House Museum re...

Clarksville's Customs House Museum receives Tennessee Grant for Serepta Jordan Diary project

A large measure of teamwork is going into the restoration and publication of the diary of Serepta Jordan, who recorded her life in Clarskville from 1857 to 1864 in crisp hardwriting in a repurposed leather-bound ledger book. The diary is part of the collection of the Clarksville's Customs House Museum and Cultural Center, which welcomed a $3,000 Archive Development Grant on Thursday delivered by Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

