Clarksville's Ajax Turner Senior Citi...

Clarksville's Ajax Turner Senior Citizens Center addition 60% complete

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Clarksville Online

Work continues on a $2.7 million addition to the Ajax Turner Senior Citizens Center, which will provide improved quality of life for more Clarksville residents. The new 14,600 square foot, two-story structure will provide more space for programs and services for the center's growing number of seniors who drop in for meals, activities, classes and recreation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
snitches Sat Bored 4
Who's hiring Feb 17 cfa man 2
Looking for a good woman Feb 14 Sexywoman 3
News School Board considers in-house suspension center (Jan '09) Feb 13 Mark Goodheart 2
Jimmy Trodglen Feb 10 dd 4
Adult theaters? (Nov '12) Feb 10 Nottybuddy 6
News NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - Homi... (Apr '08) Feb 9 QTMXMOM 38
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,225 • Total comments across all topics: 279,029,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC