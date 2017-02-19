Clarksville's Ajax Turner Senior Citizens Center addition 60% complete
Work continues on a $2.7 million addition to the Ajax Turner Senior Citizens Center, which will provide improved quality of life for more Clarksville residents. The new 14,600 square foot, two-story structure will provide more space for programs and services for the center's growing number of seniors who drop in for meals, activities, classes and recreation.
