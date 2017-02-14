Clarksville woman arrested after stea...

Clarksville woman arrested after stealing nearly $500K from church

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

According to special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Clarksville woman is facing theft charges after stealing nearly half a million dollars from a church. During her time serving as treasurer of First Presbyterian Baptist Church from 2010 to 2016, Connie Parker stole $498,000, and manipulated accounting reports to cover up the theft.

