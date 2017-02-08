Clarksville Police Department release...

Clarksville Police Department releases Alcoholic Beverage Commission...

The most recent Clarksville Police Department operation targeting the sale of alcohol to underage persons resulted in no violations, and the Special Operations Unit Commander, Captain Craig Gipson was far from disappointed. "This is the first time that such an operation has been conducted where there was 100 percent compliance," stated Gipson.

