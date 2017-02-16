Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces 2017 Queen City Road Race T-shirt Contest Winner
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation and Cumberland Bank & Trust are excited to announce the winners of the 2017 Queen City Road Race T-shirt Contest. Congratulations to Shaniya Mosley, First Place winner and 5th grade student at Burt Elementary School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|snitches
|19 hr
|Bored
|4
|Who's hiring
|Feb 17
|cfa man
|2
|Looking for a good woman
|Feb 14
|Sexywoman
|3
|Jimmy Trodglen
|Feb 10
|dd
|4
|Adult theaters? (Nov '12)
|Feb 10
|Nottybuddy
|6
|NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - Homi... (Apr '08)
|Feb 9
|QTMXMOM
|38
|Privacy Fence (Aug '12)
|Feb 8
|Frogger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC