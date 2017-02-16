Clarksville Parks and Recreation anno...

Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces 2017 Queen City Road Race T-shirt Contest Winner

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Clarksville Online

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation and Cumberland Bank & Trust are excited to announce the winners of the 2017 Queen City Road Race T-shirt Contest. Congratulations to Shaniya Mosley, First Place winner and 5th grade student at Burt Elementary School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
snitches 19 hr Bored 4
Who's hiring Feb 17 cfa man 2
Looking for a good woman Feb 14 Sexywoman 3
Jimmy Trodglen Feb 10 dd 4
Adult theaters? (Nov '12) Feb 10 Nottybuddy 6
News NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - Homi... (Apr '08) Feb 9 QTMXMOM 38
Privacy Fence (Aug '12) Feb 8 Frogger 2
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,055 • Total comments across all topics: 278,999,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC