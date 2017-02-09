Clarksville Gas and Water announces S...

Clarksville Gas and Water announces Sango Drive Area Water Outage Planned

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Clarksville Online

Clarksville Gas and Water has planned a water outage on Saturday, February 11th, 2017, at 7:00am on Sango Drive between Highway 41A South and Sango Road for water main and water valve repair work. Sango Crossing, Austin Brian Court, Porter Hills Drive, Summer Grove Lane, Clarendon Trace, Huntcrest Court, Crofton Place and Annalise Drive will be included in the water outage and may also be affected by low water pressure during the work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Trodglen 15 hr dd 4
Adult theaters? (Nov '12) Fri Nottybuddy 6
News NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - Homi... (Apr '08) Thu QTMXMOM 38
Privacy Fence (Aug '12) Feb 8 Frogger 2
Hankook Feb 8 job seeker 1
Looking for a good woman Feb 8 82nd AA 1
Rewind station ruined Feb 8 Inside 4
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,569 • Total comments across all topics: 278,764,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC