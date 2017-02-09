Clarksville Gas and Water announces Sango Drive Area Water Outage Planned

Clarksville Gas and Water has planned a water outage on Saturday, February 11th, 2017, at 7:00am on Sango Drive between Highway 41A South and Sango Road for water main and water valve repair work. Sango Crossing, Austin Brian Court, Porter Hills Drive, Summer Grove Lane, Clarendon Trace, Huntcrest Court, Crofton Place and Annalise Drive will be included in the water outage and may also be affected by low water pressure during the work.

