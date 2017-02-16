Clarksville boy dies after being mauled by fami...

Clarksville boy dies after being maul...

Clarksville boy dies after being mauled by family dogs

Police say a 5-year-old boy has died after being mauled by two dogs. The Leaf-Chronicle reports Clarksville police said emergency personnel were called to a home Thursday morning and found the boy with extensive injuries from being mauled by the family's two dogs.

