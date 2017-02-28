Clarkson University Army ROTC cadets ...

Clarkson University Army ROTC cadets are top picks for internships

Army ROTC cadets at Clarkson University have been chosen by a national board to participate in highly competitive and prestigious summer internship programs. With eight cadets tapped for elite positions, Clarkson University had the most selected interns from the Northeast Brigade's 42 schools.

