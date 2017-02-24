City of Clarksville to honor African ...

City of Clarksville to honor African American Churches Saturday

"African American Churches have played a vital role in helping to make the City of Clarksville and communities across our Nation stronger by reaching out to others in need," Clarksville Mayor McMillan says in the proclamation. "The City of Clarksville joins with all its citizens to celebrate the many contributions African American Churches have made to our City and Country."

