City of Clarksville adds Automated External Defibrillators in key locations
The City of Clarksville has enhanced its medical emergency response capabilities in and around City Hall, Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan announced Monday. The City is adding and relocating automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, in key locations in its downtown facilities to help counter the risks associated with sudden cardiac arrest, one of the leading causes of death in the United States.
