CDE Lightband reports internet outage...

CDE Lightband reports internet outage in parts of Clarksville

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Clarksville Online

Their Tech Support lines are extremely busy at the moment, but you can get support by visiting our website at www.cdelightband.com/get-support . CDE Lightband is a municipally-owned public power and broadband service provider serving 67,000 electric and 19,000 broadband customers with the city limits of Clarksville, TN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Trodglen Fri dd 4
Adult theaters? (Nov '12) Feb 10 Nottybuddy 6
News NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - Homi... (Apr '08) Feb 9 QTMXMOM 38
Privacy Fence (Aug '12) Feb 8 Frogger 2
Hankook Feb 8 job seeker 1
Looking for a good woman Feb 8 82nd AA 1
The Birchwood nasties? (Sep '13) Feb 8 Funny 2
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,552 • Total comments across all topics: 278,808,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC