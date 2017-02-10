CDE Lightband reports internet outage in parts of Clarksville
Their Tech Support lines are extremely busy at the moment, but you can get support by visiting our website at www.cdelightband.com/get-support . CDE Lightband is a municipally-owned public power and broadband service provider serving 67,000 electric and 19,000 broadband customers with the city limits of Clarksville, TN.
