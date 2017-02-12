Bunker Labs Presents Free Entrepreneu...

Bunker Labs Presents Free Entrepreneur Workshop

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: Clarksville Online

Bunker Labs Tennessee Entrepreneur Workshop tour is scheduled for the Clarksville Entrepreneur Center on February 25th, 2017 from 8:00am to 6:00pm. This is an action-driven, collaborative workshop with a small and supportive group of like-minded entrepreneurs, led by an experienced entrepreneur who will introduce concepts and help you put them to work immediately through hands-on activities and exercises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a good woman Mon Jenny 2
News School Board considers in-house suspension center (Jan '09) Mon Mark Goodheart 2
Jimmy Trodglen Feb 10 dd 4
Adult theaters? (Nov '12) Feb 10 Nottybuddy 6
News NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - Homi... (Apr '08) Feb 9 QTMXMOM 38
Privacy Fence (Aug '12) Feb 8 Frogger 2
Hankook Feb 8 job seeker 1
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,862,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC