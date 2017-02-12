Bunker Labs Presents Free Entrepreneur Workshop

Bunker Labs Tennessee Entrepreneur Workshop tour is scheduled for the Clarksville Entrepreneur Center on February 25th, 2017 from 8:00am to 6:00pm. This is an action-driven, collaborative workshop with a small and supportive group of like-minded entrepreneurs, led by an experienced entrepreneur who will introduce concepts and help you put them to work immediately through hands-on activities and exercises.

