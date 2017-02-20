Austin Peay State University Softball game against Middle Tennessee postponed
With the significant threat of rain moving into the Clarksville and mid-state area Tuesday morning and continuing into the evening, Austin Peay State University's softball home opener at Cheryl Holt Field versus Middle Tennessee State University has been postponed. The two schools are working to find a make-up date to re-schedule the contest, but that date is yet to be announced.
