Austin Peay State University Softball...

Austin Peay State University Softball game against Middle Tennessee postponed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Clarksville Online

With the significant threat of rain moving into the Clarksville and mid-state area Tuesday morning and continuing into the evening, Austin Peay State University's softball home opener at Cheryl Holt Field versus Middle Tennessee State University has been postponed. The two schools are working to find a make-up date to re-schedule the contest, but that date is yet to be announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sissy Jones 16 hr Sad situation 1
Burglary & auto theft Cheryl Shipman Tue Trash man 10
snitches Feb 18 Bored 4
Who's hiring Feb 17 cfa man 2
Looking for a good woman Feb 14 Sexywoman 3
News School Board considers in-house suspension center (Jan '09) Feb 13 Mark Goodheart 2
Jimmy Trodglen Feb 10 dd 4
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,597 • Total comments across all topics: 279,061,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC