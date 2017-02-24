Austin Peay State University names Dr. Janice Crews as new APSU...

On a cool evening in early February, dozens of people hurried across the Austin Peay State University campus to hear a lecture in the Trahern Building by Hollywood visual effects artist Colie Wertz. The event, co-sponsored by the APSU Department of Art and Design and the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts , attracted attendees from across Clarksville, interested in hearing from a man who'd worked on films such as "Captain America: Civil War," and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

