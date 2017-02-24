APSU Department of Theatre and Dance presents 11th Annual Spring Dance Concert
The APSU Department of Theatre and Dance opened its production of the 11th Annual Spring Dance Concert on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017. This year's production features dance works choreographed by APSU faculty, students and Laurie Goux, a guest artist who completed a residency in Afro-Caribbean dance technique.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CDE Lightband Internet (Apr '08)
|3 hr
|Me dude
|165
|Outlaws MC Clarksvilke Tn (Sep '12)
|Sat
|Sissy1966
|70
|Looking for sugar mama
|Fri
|Truth seeker 19
|1
|Lashund hockett
|Fri
|Truth seeker 19
|1
|Should be on tv
|Fri
|Truth seeker 19
|1
|Jimmy Trodglen
|Feb 24
|kim
|5
|Burglary & auto theft Cheryl Shipman
|Feb 21
|Trash man
|10
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC