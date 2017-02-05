American Red Cross urgently needs Donors to increase Blood Supply
The American Red Cross urgently needs blood donors to make an appointment to give this winter so that patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments. Michael Harper knows how critical it is to have a readily available blood supply.
