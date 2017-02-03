2 U.S. Army soldiers killed in Kentucky shooting
The Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting in Oak Grove that left two U.S. Army soldiers dead and one 16-year-old injured Thursday night. Investigators said 32-year-old Jeremy Demaree, of Clarksville, was in a domestic dispute with his wife when he found her at the home and forced his way inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
