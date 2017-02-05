2 men injured in Clarksville shooting

2 men injured in Clarksville shooting

Sunday Feb 5 Read more: WKRN

According to a press release, the victims walked into the Fort Campbell Boulevard Mapco station Sunday at 1:53 a.m. with gunshot wounds. A 34-year old man had a wound to his leg, and a 21-year-old man had a bullet graze to his ear and cheek.

