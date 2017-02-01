2 Fort Campbell soldiers killed, suspect in custody

Authorities say two Fort Campbell soldiers have been killed and a juvenile injured following a domestic dispute near the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line. Kentucky State Police say in a statement it appears 35-year-old Jeremy Demar of Clarksville, Tennessee, was in a domestic dispute with his wife and found her at a home in Oak Grove, Kentucky, where he forced his way in and fatally shot a man and a woman.

