2 Fort Campbell soldiers killed, suspect in custody
Authorities say two Fort Campbell soldiers have been killed and a juvenile injured following a domestic dispute near the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line. Kentucky State Police say in a statement it appears 35-year-old Jeremy Demar of Clarksville, Tennessee, was in a domestic dispute with his wife and found her at a home in Oak Grove, Kentucky, where he forced his way in and fatally shot a man and a woman.
