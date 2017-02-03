2 Fort Campbell soldiers killed,a
Two Fort Campbell soldiers are dead, a juvenile was injured and a Clarksville man is in custody following a shooting in southern Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police. A preliminary investigation revealed Jeremy James Demar, 35, was in a domestic dispute with his wife, and according to troopers, Demar found her in Oak Grove and forced his way into the Arkansas Avenue residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|big building being built
|14 hr
|BrainTurd
|3
|Looking for family.
|Sat
|Houston 1
|1
|CDE Lightband Internet (Apr '08)
|Sat
|Matt
|164
|Jimmy Trodglen
|Sat
|lori
|3
|Whitney Marie Mattingly is a HOMEWRECKER (Apr '13)
|Sat
|Ray
|13
|Burglary & auto theft Cheryl Shipman
|Feb 3
|AreU4real
|9
|explosions
|Feb 3
|jason
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC