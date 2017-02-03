2 Fort Campbell soldiers killed,a

Two Fort Campbell soldiers are dead, a juvenile was injured and a Clarksville man is in custody following a shooting in southern Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police. A preliminary investigation revealed Jeremy James Demar, 35, was in a domestic dispute with his wife, and according to troopers, Demar found her in Oak Grove and forced his way into the Arkansas Avenue residence.

