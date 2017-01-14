Wildcats win home finaleWilson Central won its final home wrestling...

Wilson Central won its final home wrestling matches of the season Thursday night by bveating Clarksville 42-33, Smyrna 60-24 and Northwest 42-36 as the Wildcats climbed to 29-6 going into this weekend's matches at Science Hill in Johnson City. "We had a few wrestlers out of the lineup for various reasons and forfeited three weight classes," coach John Kramer said.

