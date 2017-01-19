Truck heavily damaged, driver pinned ...

Truck heavily damaged, driver pinned in Clarksville crash

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: WKRN

The driver of a Ford F150 had to be rescued from his truck Thursday morning after crashing into a utility pole. Clarksville police said the 10 a.m. accident on Woodale Drive between Shalimar and North Magnolia drives shut down traffic for about two hours.

