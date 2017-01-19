Truck heavily damaged, driver pinned in Clarksville crash
The driver of a Ford F150 had to be rescued from his truck Thursday morning after crashing into a utility pole. Clarksville police said the 10 a.m. accident on Woodale Drive between Shalimar and North Magnolia drives shut down traffic for about two hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Trodglen
|Jan 20
|dd
|1
|Looking for an old friend...
|Jan 19
|SouthernMa
|1
|big building being built
|Jan 18
|trump
|1
|Hankook Tire Plant
|Jan 16
|Interested
|2
|rob claer
|Jan 10
|BAtch1212
|14
|Melissa Leggewie
|Jan 10
|Joe
|1
|Deepthroat
|Jan 10
|Joe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC