The Block closes its doors with energetic final set, optimism from owners

Local restaurant and music venue The Block hosted its final show on Saturday night before closing its doors due to slow business. Owned by chef Manny Santana and operated by Quinten Thornten, The Block was a relatively new venue that focused on gourmet, grassroots eating, music, art and charitable ideas.

