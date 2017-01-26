Task force to consider Clarksville-Montgomery County merger
Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan is calling for the creation of a task force to make the case for a metropolitan government for the city and Montgomery County. The Leaf-Chronicle of Clarksville reports that McMillan wants input from residents to develop consensus about the need for consolidated government before taking the formal step of forming a charter commission and putting the matter before voters.
