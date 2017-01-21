Roxy Regional Theatre Joins Over 500 Theatre Organizations Across the ...
On Thursday, January 19th, the Roxy Regional Theatre joined theatre organizations across the country in The Ghostlight Project. At 5:30pm, theatres across all time zones gathered to join in solidarity through the shared commitment to greater inclusion, participation and compassion in our theatres and our communities.
