Representative Joe Pitts Named to Committees as 110th Tennessee General Assembly Starts Work
The first week of the 110th Tennessee Assembly's legislative session focused on electing the Speaker of the House of Representatives, organization of committees and preparing legislation. Most committees should start meeting when the Tennessee General Assembly reconvenes on January 30th, 2017.
