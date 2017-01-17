Representative Joe Pitts Named to Com...

Representative Joe Pitts Named to Committees as 110th Tennessee General Assembly Starts Work

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Clarksville Online

The first week of the 110th Tennessee Assembly's legislative session focused on electing the Speaker of the House of Representatives, organization of committees and preparing legislation. Most committees should start meeting when the Tennessee General Assembly reconvenes on January 30th, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for an old friend... 12 hr SouthernMa 1
big building being built Wed trump 1
Hankook Tire Plant Jan 16 Interested 2
rob claer Jan 10 BAtch1212 14
Melissa Leggewie Jan 10 Joe 1
Deepthroat Jan 10 Joe 3
do not been by sean bray, p.a. at tennova! Jan 8 Tam 9
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,059,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC