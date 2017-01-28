Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputies ...

Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputies capture dangerous felon Anthony Atkins

Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputies aided by the Clarksville Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol apprehended a dangerous felon early Friday morning. Anthony Atkins, 28, had warrants on file from an incident that occurred earlier this month when he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend by gunpoint and threatened to torture and kill her.

