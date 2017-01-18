Montgomery County Government signs deal with Tennova Healthcare for future EMS site
Montgomery County Government has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent with Tennova Healthcare for a land donation of 3.17 acres. The land, located at the southwest corner of the Tennova Healthcare Clarksville Campus, will be used by the county for the site of an Emergency Medical Services facility.
