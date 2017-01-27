MCSO disputes warrant claiming carton of Newportsa

Clarksville man had been charged with trespassing at a gas station where a worker said he stole carton of cigarettes Warrant: Carton of Newports found in inmate's anal cavity Clarksville man had been charged with trespassing at a gas station where a worker said he stole carton of cigarettes Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://leafne.ws/2kbDlmo CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A Clarksville man arrested for trespassing at a convenience store was charged with contraband in a penal institution after deputies searched him at the Montgomery County Jail and found a carton of cigarettes, a broken glass pipe and a tire gauge in his anal cavity, according to an arrest warrant.

