MCSO disputes warrant claiming carton of Newportsa
Clarksville man had been charged with trespassing at a gas station where a worker said he stole carton of cigarettes Warrant: Carton of Newports found in inmate's anal cavity Clarksville man had been charged with trespassing at a gas station where a worker said he stole carton of cigarettes Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://leafne.ws/2kbDlmo CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A Clarksville man arrested for trespassing at a convenience store was charged with contraband in a penal institution after deputies searched him at the Montgomery County Jail and found a carton of cigarettes, a broken glass pipe and a tire gauge in his anal cavity, according to an arrest warrant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Agero
|20 hr
|Jason
|1
|Jimmy Trodglen
|Sat
|sassy
|2
|Looking for an old friend...
|Jan 19
|SouthernMa
|1
|big building being built
|Jan 18
|trump
|1
|Hankook Tire Plant
|Jan 16
|Interested
|2
|rob claer
|Jan 10
|BAtch1212
|14
|do not been by sean bray, p.a. at tennova!
|Jan 8
|Tam
|9
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC