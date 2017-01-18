Marijuana Dealer Reports Robbery to C...

Marijuana Dealer Reports Robbery to Clarksville Police

A man who told Clarksville Police he is selling drugs to support his girlfriend and unborn child called the E911 Center to report being robbed of 200 dollars' worth of marijuana Wednesday morning. District Two patrol officers were dispatched to the Beech Street area at 11:49am Wednesday to investigate the reported robbery.

