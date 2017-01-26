Man accused of assaulting Montgomery ...

Man accused of assaulting Montgomery County deputies during arrest

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WKRN

A 25-year-old man faces several charges after he reportedly assaulted two deputies as they attempted to arrest him Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Trodglen Jan 20 dd 1
Looking for an old friend... Jan 19 SouthernMa 1
big building being built Jan 18 trump 1
Hankook Tire Plant Jan 16 Interested 2
rob claer Jan 10 BAtch1212 14
do not been by sean bray, p.a. at tennova! Jan 8 Tam 9
Dirty hillbilly scum at burger king Jan 7 Gaston McCrapley 11
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,710 • Total comments across all topics: 278,306,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC