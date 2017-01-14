Customs House Museum and Cultural Cen...

Customs House Museum and Cultural Center to host Workshop for Writers January 28th

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Clarksville Online

Regional writers will be given the opportunity to participate in a workshop with noted poet Dr. Stellasue Lee on Saturday, January 28th. Dr. Lee will be leading a class entitled "Saying the Unsayable".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hankook Tire Plant 1 hr Interested 2
rob claer Jan 10 BAtch1212 14
Melissa Leggewie Jan 10 Joe 1
Deepthroat Jan 10 Joe 3
do not been by sean bray, p.a. at tennova! Jan 8 Tam 9
Dirty hillbilly scum at burger king Jan 7 Gaston McCrapley 11
Rebecca Hart (Mar '16) Jan 7 Karma bitch 4
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,758 • Total comments across all topics: 277,961,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC