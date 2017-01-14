Customs House Museum and Cultural Center to host Workshop for Writers January 28th
Regional writers will be given the opportunity to participate in a workshop with noted poet Dr. Stellasue Lee on Saturday, January 28th. Dr. Lee will be leading a class entitled "Saying the Unsayable".
