Customs House Museum and Cultural Center opens David Iacovazzi-Pau Portraits exhibit

The Customs House Museum features the figurative work of international artist David Iacovazzi-Pau this month in the Planters Bank Peg Harvill Gallery. The suite of ten, made up of sketches as well as oils on canvas, date from 2013 to 2016.

