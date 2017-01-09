Customs House Museum and Cultural Center opens David Iacovazzi-Pau Portraits exhibit
The Customs House Museum features the figurative work of international artist David Iacovazzi-Pau this month in the Planters Bank Peg Harvill Gallery. The suite of ten, made up of sketches as well as oils on canvas, date from 2013 to 2016.
