Comedy Legend Gallagher Brings 70th Birthday Farewell Tour to Roxy Regional Theatre 2/14 ? 16

After over four decades of entertaining audiences with his prop comedy, social commentary and watermelon smashing antics, one of the most famous comedians of our time is hanging up his Sledge-O-Matic. In celebration of his 70th birthday, Gallagher is bringing master comedians Artie Fletcher and Bob Nelson along for the ride on his national farewell tour ... and making Clarksville one of his stops! For three nights only, GALLAGHER'S "JOKE'S ON YOU" COMEDY TOUR will take up residence at the Roxy Regional Theatre, on February 14, 15 and 16 at 8:00pm.

