Clarksville's First Thursday Art Walk...

Clarksville's First Thursday Art Walk to take place January 5th, 2017

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Clarksville Online

Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville. With 10+ venues, bars and businesses participating each month, the First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent.

Clarksville, TN

