Clarksville's First Thursday Art Walk to take place January 5th, 2017
Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville. With 10+ venues, bars and businesses participating each month, the First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do not been by sean bray, p.a. at tennova!
|18 hr
|Tam
|9
|Dirty hillbilly scum at burger king
|Sat
|Gaston McCrapley
|11
|Rebecca Hart (Mar '16)
|Sat
|Karma bitch
|4
|48 year old looking for a younger woman
|Sat
|adm of common sense
|3
|CDE Lightband Internet (Apr '08)
|Sat
|absm00th
|162
|looking for charles robert pallay jr!!!! (Jul '13)
|Jan 6
|BnomorePallay
|4
|Tilted Kilt girl?
|Jan 5
|Lary
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC