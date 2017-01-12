Clarksville police working with Smyrna, Franklin following hotel robbery
Three male suspects robbed the Best Western Inn on the 270 block of Alfred Road at 3:52 a.m., according to authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rob claer
|Jan 10
|BAtch1212
|14
|Melissa Leggewie
|Jan 10
|Joe
|1
|Deepthroat
|Jan 10
|Joe
|3
|do not been by sean bray, p.a. at tennova!
|Jan 8
|Tam
|9
|Dirty hillbilly scum at burger king
|Jan 7
|Gaston McCrapley
|11
|Rebecca Hart (Mar '16)
|Jan 7
|Karma bitch
|4
|48 year old looking for a younger woman
|Jan 7
|adm of common sense
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC