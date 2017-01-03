Clarksville Police reports Shooting on Needmore Road near Elkmont Drive
On Monday, January 2nd, 2017 at about 11:30pm, the Clarksville Police Department says two male Clarksville residents reported a shooting incident on Needmore Road near Elkmont Drive. They reportedly 'brake-checked' another driver who was following their white Toyota Camry too closely.
