Clarksville Police reports Shooting on Needmore Road near Elkmont Drive

On Monday, January 2nd, 2017 at about 11:30pm, the Clarksville Police Department says two male Clarksville residents reported a shooting incident on Needmore Road near Elkmont Drive. They reportedly 'brake-checked' another driver who was following their white Toyota Camry too closely.

